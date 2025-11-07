Flags are expected to remain lowered throughout Washington State and North Central Washington for an extended period of time.

Flags at Half-Staff: How It Works

Flying the flag at half-staff isn't a decision made on a whim. While towns and counties manage their own flag displays, most follow the lead of the state and federal government. While most of the time, flags are lowered for 24 hours, there are occasions when flags are ordered to stay at half-staff "until further notice." This is one of those times.

Why Flags Are Half-Staff This Week in Washington State

This week, Governor Bob Ferguson directed that all flags on state buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, who passed away on Nov. 3 at the age of 84. The order went into effect immediately and will continue through his internment, though no details have been announced about when or where that will take place.

Details About Dick Cheney

Cheney was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1941 and grew up in Wyoming, where he eventually retired. It’s possible that funeral services could be held in either of those states, though no official announcement has been made. It’s also not yet known whether he will receive a state funeral, an honor that allows distinguished Americans to lie in state inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. It's common for Presidents and prominent political leaders to be granted that honor after their passing.

Public Observance Guidelines

Governor Ferguson said he is deeply saddened by the death of Cheney, and has Cheney's family in his thoughts in this difficult time. For now, the flags across Washington will remain at half-staff until further notice.