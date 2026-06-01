The Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival returns to Cashmere for its 23rd year.

Featuring five amazing bands, vendors, camping, and fun, the festival features multiple events throughout the four-day event.

READ MORE: Cashmere Farmer's Market Opens for Sixth Season

Youth Workshops and “Taylor’s Camp” Featured

Youth participants will have the opportunity to showcase their skills on the Mountain Stage Saturday and Sunday for "Taylor's Camp," an instrument workshop for kids with lunch included. Pre-registration is recommended. Other workshops include songwriting, bass, vocals, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, and banjo on Saturday, June 20.

The festival also features square dancing, meet and greets, potlucks, and jamming in the campground.

This Year's Artists

Appalachian Road Show

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Featuring award-winning banjoist Barry Abernathy, mandolinist Darrell Webb, Grammy-winning fiddler and producer Jim Vancleve, and guitar phenom Zeb Snyder, the Appalachian Road Show seeks to honor the music, traditions, and history of the real Appalachian people while forging fresh musical trails — each endeavor infused with an authenticity born of their Appalachian roots.

Southern Legacy

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Southern Legacy unites five of the most respected musicians in bluegrass: Josh Williams, Don Rigsby, Ron Block, Steve Thomas, and Mike Anglin. Their collective résumé spans Grammy wins, IBMA honors, and nearly 200 years of combined experience. Rooted in legendary bands like Alison Krauss & Union Station and Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Southern Legacy blends the drive of J.D. Crowe, Jimmy Martin's rhythmic pulse, and Bill Monroe's haunting tenor into something fresh yet timeless.

Rick Farris Band

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Rick Faris is a Kansas Music Hall of Fame member and 8-time IBMA Award winner, including 2024 Songwriter of the Year. Based in Owensboro, Kentucky, the Rick Faris Band is a high-energy, internationally touring outfit featuring mandolin phenom Henry Burgess and IBMA Momentum Award winners Gibson Davis on banjo and Maddie Dalton on bass. Expect blazing instrumentals, tight vocals, and songs that connect deeply with bluegrass fans old and new.

Vickie Vaughn

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A Western Kentucky native and lifelong bluegrass musician, Vickie Vaughn is a founding member of High Fidelity and a former member of the GRAMMY-nominated all-woman string band Della Mae. Described as "one of the most powerful bassists — and now vocalists — in bluegrass today" by Mountain Home Music Company, she brings deep roots, raw emotional honesty, and extraordinary skill to every performance.

Westbound Sky

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Westbound Sky brings the spirit of the Pacific Northwest to every stage — blending bluegrass, folk, and acoustic roots music into something warm, driving, and unmistakably their own. Whether it's a packed taproom or an outdoor festival, the band delivers honest songs and high-energy picking that gets crowds moving and singing along.

Win Free Wristbands!

Don't miss three days of fun and bluegrass along the Wenatchee River, June 19-21 in Cashmere.

Want to attend for free? Fill out the form below for a chance to win wristbands, courtesy of KISSIN 97.7 - Today's New Country.