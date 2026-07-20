Meet Wookie! Wookie is the perfect combination of goofy and gorgeous. His long, flowing coat and striking eyes are sure to catch your attention, but it’s his fun-loving personality that will truly steal your heart.

Like a true Husky, Wookie has a busy brain and a zest for life. He’s happiest when he has opportunities to explore, learn, and stay active. Whether it’s hiking, puzzle toys, training sessions, or interactive play,

Wookie is looking for a family that understands the importance of both physical exercise and mental enrichment. Wookie’s silly antics and playful spirit will keep you smiling, and his loyal nature makes him an incredible companion for someone ready to embrace the Husky lifestyle.

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Meet Wookie

Breed: Siberian Husky

Age: 3 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0059864803

Wookie the Pet of the Week/WVHS Wookie the Pet of the Week/WVHS

If you’re looking for a dog who’s as beautiful on the inside as he is on the outside, Wookie just might be your perfect match.

You can arrange a doggie date with Wookie to see how lovable he is.

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577