The man who was found dead last week along highway 97 near Orondo may have been planning to meet with the 16-year old Bridgeport male who was arrested in the murder investigation.

Court records show 68 year old Adnan A. AbouAmmo of East Wenatchee had exchanged text messages and phone calls to the suspect's cell phone in the days and hours before AbouAmmo was found shot on Nov. 12th

The affidavit in Douglas County Superior Court shows investigators learned the victim had a business selling gold and silver and would often arrange meetings to complete the private transactions.

AbouAmmo was the executive director of TranCare, a nonprofit providing non-emergency medical transportation services.

He was found with several gunshot wounds last Wednesday in his vehicle about 7 miles south of the Beebe Bridge.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's office says the investigation continues and the teen suspect has not been publicly named.