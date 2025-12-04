After facing a projected $900,000 deficit earlier this year, East Wenatchee has approved a 2026 city budget that now shows a small surplus — but only after delays to equipment purchases, unfilled staff positions, and even space heaters in City Hall.

How the City Turned a Deficit Into a Surplus

"I'm sitting here in my office with a space heater," said East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. "I appreciate the staff. We're all sitting here wearing sweaters and hand warmers to stay warm in City Hall."

Part of the problem is City Hall’s failing HVAC system, which would cost about $1 million to replace — a project the city is delaying.

The approved budget shows a $255,000 surplus, with about $11.05 million in revenue and $10.8 million in expenses.

"I'm really proud of all of the departments of the City of East Wenatchee," Mayor Crawford said. "It's a little bit of a cushion. Not much of a cushion, but it's better than where we were last year."

Impact on Public Works and Police Department

The city's balanced budget does not come without some cuts and projects that will need to be postponed for later.

Crawford said the city has made substantial cuts to the Public Works department, resulting in an open position remaining unfilled and some delays in purchasing equipment for the department.

"We might be a little slower in snowplowing, street cleaning when there are some leaves in the road," Mayor Crawford said. "It might be a bit longer to get those kinds of things taken care of."

The city is also delaying the purchase of new police vehicles planned for early 2025. A previously unfilled officer position will remain vacant, and the Deputy Chief position will stay open in 2026.

Public Safety Sales Tax Boost

At the same time, the city passed a 0.1% Public Safety sales tax increase to 8.7%, expected to generate about $550,000 a year for departments such as the East Wenatchee Police Department.

The city does expect to hire a new public defender this year due to a recent Washington State Supreme Court ruling that reduces annual caseload limits. The change will be phased in over 10 years, with a 10% reduction required each year.

What Happens Next in 2026

Other cuts include reduced training for city employees, though Mayor Crawford said many of those could still happen in the future.

City Council will review the budget at the end of the first quarter to determine whether revenues are outpacing expectations, which could allow the city to fill vacant positions or purchase needed equipment.