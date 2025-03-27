East Wenatchee Tackling $900k Budget Deficit

East Wenatchee faces a $900,000 budget deficit.

The City says they are taking proactive steps to address the budget deficit within the General Fund. They say inflation, population growth, and an increased demand for infrastructure and public safety contributed to the rising cost of city services.

Get our free mobile app

City officials are eliminating an unfilled police officer position. They are also delaying the purchase of a new police vehicle, and they will utilize some of the reserve funds to mitigate the deficit.

Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says these effots will reduce the deficit by almost $300,000.

"I think we have enough creative ideas to tighten the belt a little bit," Crawford said. "Our partnerships are amazing - we work really well with the City of Wenatchee and the counties and are able to share resources in times like this."

The city implemented a utility tax recently. Crawford says the deficit would be much higher if they did not implement that tax.

She adds the city is looking at a possible public safety tax to help their cause.

"If there is anything we need to do where we're going out to the voters or considering any other options, our council is very committed to looking at the least impactful options to our citizens," Crawford said.

While the city faces this deficit, Crawford is confident the city's health will be okay. She cites a good bond rating and a health reserve fund to bouy the situation.

"Even if we're facing some of these challenges [next year], we'll still have enough in reserves to carry us through," Crawford said. "Long term, this is not, obviously, how we want to continue for several years out."

Crawford says this year the city may end up spending less than its projected budget. She cites a light snow year and says the city will end using less salt and funds to remove snow. She says this is just one example.

City officials are actively looking for other solutions to the deficit.