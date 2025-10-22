East Wenatchee City Council took public comment Tuesday night on possible revisions to its banner policy. The meeting was relocated from Council chambers to Eastmont Junior High to accommodate a larger audience given the high level of public interest at a September workshop.

East Wenatchee Banner Display Policy Sparks Debate

The Council heard impassioned comments for about 90 minutes from approximately 45 people, both in support of and opposing the display of Pride banners by the city each June under its current policy defining banners that fall under a diversity category.

Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the Council took about 90 minutes of public comments but did not take action.

"It was (banner policy) an action item on the agenda but Council decided there was a lot of information they wanted to address from those public comments as well as gather more information from our legal counsel regarding any changes to the banner policy"

What is next in the East Wenatchee Banner policy debate?

Crawford said the Council will consider the public feedback and discuss the banner policy at a later date.

"At this time the Council has decided to table the issue. They want to have a workshop to gather more information and have a deeper conversation."

Crawford said the banner policy issue will likely be taken up in the new year since the 2026 budget and other end-of-year matters are a priority.