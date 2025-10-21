Serve Wenatchee has found a new home after a water main broke and caused a flood in its permanent home earlier this month.

READ MORE: Best Pumpkin Patches in Washington State

Flood Forces Fast Relocation

Get our free mobile app

Executive Director Mike Malmin said Serve Wenatchee is relocating to the site of the former Trinity United Methodist Church at 850 N. James Street in East Wenatchee.

"First United Methodist of Wenatchee, who is managing the site, reached out to us. The site has significant advantages over other sites we were considering in that it did not require any additional work on permitting, meaning we could get up and running again in days as opposed to months," Malmin said. "The generosity of the church, and by extension, the greater Wenatchee Valley has been amazing in the days since the flood."

Services Continue Across Two Locations

Malmin adds that the new site is temporary, but it will have all of the services that were provided at the Orondo Avenue location. It will house the Fresh Hope Market. All intake, rental, and furniture assistance will be handled out of the East Wenatchee location.

Serve Wenatchee will announce a grand opening date soon, but anticipates the new location to open sometime the week of Oct. 27.

Grand Opening and Coat Drive Details

Serve Wenatchee's Annual Coats for Kids drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Wenatchee Albertson's. If you can't donate your coats or cash in person, you can do so when you click here.

Wenatchee's Pybus Market Pybus Market on a sunny day in the Wenatchee Valley Gallery Credit: Source: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560