U.S. Senator Patty Murray visited the proposed Wenatchi Landing development site in East Wenatchee Wednesday.

Douglas County commissioners and project leaders are seeking nearly $52 million in federal investment for an interchange at US Highway 2 and 97 at 35th Street with a roundabout. They're also seeking an interchange to NW Cascade Avenue at 38th Street NW. In addition, the project includes a NW Empire Avenue Interchange to NW Cascade Avenue and Apple Capital Loop Trailhead relocation.

This project has support from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Douglas County Sewer District, Washington State Department of Transportation, the Chelan Douglas Transportation Council, and Link Transit.

Senator Murray says the support of these entities greatly improves odds of receiving funding.

"I have seen a lot of projects over the years where people are divided and fighting about it, it takes a lot longer and, often times, gets so complicated it doesn't get done," Senator Murray said. "When you come to a community like this and everybody is in and they're saying 'what can i do, what's my part?' it really helps me to do our part in the federal government to help the community out."

Senator Murray also notes inflation and increasing costs could be a potential roadblock to this project. She says this creates a sense of urgency for the project.

Stakeholders at a meeting told the Senator there is strong interest from developers, including a large boutique hotel chain, interested in the Wenatchi Landing development site.

The Wenatchi Landing is a 317-acre mixed-use development area on the east bank of the Columbia River across the US-2 bridge from Sunnyslope and Wenatchee. The approved Master Site Plan envisions an array of mixed-use development and amenities in the area, including housing, offices, retail spaces, business parks, wineries, all with access to the Apple Capital Loop.

Douglas County has applied for an $18 million BUILD grant with the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund the completion of Phase 1 of the project.