Drivers in the Wenatchee area should plan for delays Thursday night.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews continue repair work on the State Route 285 Wenatchee River Bridge, just north of Horse Lake Road. Lane closures are scheduled from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The bridge will remain open to traffic, but drivers should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the area.

Get our free mobile app