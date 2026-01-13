A landslide on Chumstick Highway is adding to delays as crews continue to work on the roadway for maintenance.

Why Repairs Are Needed

Chelan County said crews identified nine locations for repairs due to increased usage because of the closure of Tumwater Canyon.

Landslide Adds to Delays

Chelan County Public Works said a landslide happened on Beaver Valley Hill on Chumstick Highway Monday night, which will increase delays already planned by WSDOT.

DOT crews are excavating and preparing to pave the nine sections of roadway on Wednesday, Jan. 14. The work depends on the weather.

Where the Lane Closure Is Located

A lane closure is in effect from milepost 10 to milepost 12. The southbound lane will remain closed with flagger-controlled, one-lane alternating traffic until Wednesday. Motorists should expect delays.

Why Chumstick Is Used as a Detour

The county said even though Chumstick Highway is in its jurisdiction, Chelan County Public Works and the Washington State Department of Transportation have a long-time agreement that states when U.S. 2 is closed through the Tumwater Canyon due to emergency highway repairs, natural hazards, or other highway obstructions, the state is allowed to use Chumstick as a detour route. When this happens, DOT is responsible for the maintenance of the detour route.

DOT expects Tumwater Canyon to stay closed into March.