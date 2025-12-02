Firefighters Stop RV Blaze From Spreading Near Chumstick Highway

Chelan County Fire District #3

Firefighters extinguished an RV fire near Chumstick Highway on Tuesday morning.

Chelan County Fire District 3 Deputy Chief Mike Smith said it happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 14900 block of Chumstick Highway.

Crews arrived to find the travel trailer fully involved in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby mobile home and truck. The fire did shatter the outside pane of the mobile home, but no other damage was reported.

One person was living in the trailer, but they were not home at the time. Crews extinguished the fire by about 10:15 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

