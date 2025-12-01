Two were arrested after a crash along South Chelan Avenue in Wenatchee on Friday.

READ MORE: Wenatchee Man Injured in U.S. 97A Crash

Police Attempt Traffic Stop on Chelan Avenue

Wenatchee Police Department Chief Edgar Reinfeld said officers observed a vehicle southbound on Chelan traveling at a high rate of speed. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver took off, and officers discontinued the chase.

Crash Occurs After Failed Turn

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Nickolas Riggs, continued to drive down Chelan until he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed.

Passenger Injured in Wreck

The wreck injured Riggs' passenger, 40-year-old Crystal Petty. Police arrested Riggs for vehicular assault, attempting to elude police, and reckless driving. Officers also arrested Petty for a warrant.