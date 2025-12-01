A 19-year-old Wenatchee man was hospitalized early Friday morning after he crashed his car on State Route 97A, a couple of miles north of the Knapps Hill tunnel.

Crash Happened Just After 1:30 A.M.

Washington State Patrol said it happened around 1:30 a.m. when the driver of the sedan, Erick Zamora-Enriquez, failed to negotiate a curve and struck the guard rail. The car then crossed back over both lanes and went down the embankment on the left shoulder.

Troopers Say DUI and No Seatbelt Involved

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say Zamora-Enriquez was under the influence and did not wear his seatbelt when he crashed. Emergency crews took him to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.