Quincy Man Arrested in Wenatchee Gas Station Robbery

A Quincy man is in jail for allegedly robbing a gas station in Wenatchee.

What Police Say Happened

READ MORE: Crews Rescue Woman and Dog from Icy Water

The Wenatchee Police Department said the incident occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 8. Security footage captured a man taking cash from the store and entering a nearby vehicle.



How Police Identified the Suspect

Detectives learned the vehicle and a male driver who matched the suspect description had been contacted by East Wenatchee Police Department in October. Police were able to identify 25-year-old Jovanie Rodriguez as the suspect from this contact.

Investigators worked with the Quincy Police Department to serve a search warrant on Rodriguez’s residence, but he was not home. Officers found him a short time later driving the same vehicle as the night of the robbery.

Arrest and Charges Filed

Police say Rodriguez attempted to flee and hide, but he was taken into custody and reportedly found in possession of a controlled substance.

Officers transported Rodriguez to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, where he was booked for Robbery 2nd Degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.