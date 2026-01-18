Woman and Dog Rescued After Falling Through Ice at Gold Creek Pond

Woman and Dog Rescued After Falling Through Ice at Gold Creek Pond

Getty Images

A woman and her dog were rescued after falling through ice at Gold Creek Pond near Snoqualmie Pass.

READ MORE: WSDOT Worker Hurt in I-90 DUI Crash

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said the woman had been in the water long enough that responders initially feared the call could become a recovery rather than a rescue.

Crews who were already training in North Bend were able to respond quickly and successfully rescued both the woman and her dog.

The Sheriff’s Office warned that ice can appear solid but still fail without warning, urging the public to stay off frozen ponds and lakes unless the ice has been confirmed safe.

Kittitas County Fire District 7, Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue, and Eastside Fire & Rescue in King County assisted in the rescue.

I-90's Best Pit Stops

Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?

I went to Black Hills State University in Spearfish and my family and I take at least one trip there every year. I have traversed the state probably a hundred times or more. If you are going to make a stop along the way, these are the places to make it.
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ