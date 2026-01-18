A woman and her dog were rescued after falling through ice at Gold Creek Pond near Snoqualmie Pass.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said the woman had been in the water long enough that responders initially feared the call could become a recovery rather than a rescue.

Crews who were already training in North Bend were able to respond quickly and successfully rescued both the woman and her dog.

The Sheriff’s Office warned that ice can appear solid but still fail without warning, urging the public to stay off frozen ponds and lakes unless the ice has been confirmed safe.

Kittitas County Fire District 7, Snoqualmie Pass Fire & Rescue, and Eastside Fire & Rescue in King County assisted in the rescue.