DUI Suspected in I-90 Crash Involving WSDOT Truck
An Illinois man faces charges after striking a Washington State Department of Transportation truck on Interstate 90 Saturday night.
Washington State Patrol said it happened just before 8 p.m. when the driver of a semi, 29-year-old Nursultan Rysbekov struck the DOT truck, operated by 32-year-old Joshua Quilici of Kittitas. The truck entered the median and rolled several times. Quilici was injured and transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare.
Troopers say Rysbekov was under the influence at the time of the crash. He was cited for DUI and Endangering a Roadway Worker.
