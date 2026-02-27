Most drivers should be aware of the facts that a DUI conviction will have profound ramifications: fines, penalties, jail time, loss of driving privileges, court-ordered drunk driving education programs, and increased insurance rates.

While the threshold for driving under the influence is pretty standard, the hit on your pocketbook can vary, and in some states, it's more extreme.

How Does Washington Compare To Other States?

Research has determined the 8 states in the country with the highest potential fines for a first-time non-injury DUI offense. WARNING- Pay attention. Northwest Drivers

The data also compared the penalties in other countries and I'll share that as well

In the U.S., 49 states consider a driver under the influence with a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of 0.08%. The exception is Utah, with a lower limit of 0.05%. Efforts to lower the threshold for DUI in Washington to Utah's standard have failed again this year in the Washington legislature.

Other factors can determine fines from state to state, like BAC levels, if there were minor passengers, and past DUI offenses.

States with the highest fines for first-time offenders, not including additional fees.

#8 South Dakota

A first-time drink driving offense in South Dakota can result in a fine of $2,000. Drivers could also be sentenced to up to one year in jail and have their license revoked for 30 days to one year.

#7 Virginia

In Virginia, the mandatory minimum fine for a first-time drunk driving offense is $250, but drivers could be hit with a maximum fine of $2,500. A first-time DWI offense in Virginia is a class 1 misdemeanor (unless it involves an accident that causes serious injury or death). This means drivers may be fined and face up to 12 months in jail.

#6 Illinois

In Illinois the highest fine you could receive for a first-time drunk driving offense is $2,500. Drunk driving is a class A misdemeanor in Illinois, and while there is no minimum jail time, you could be sentenced to up to 364 days.

#5 Texas

In Texas you could be fined up to $2,000 for drunk driving as a first-time offender, but this can reach as high as $4,000 for those caught with a BAC level of 0.15%. First-time offenders also could see 6-180 days in jail, and for those with a very high BAC of 0.15% could be sentenced to a maximum of 1 year of jail time.

#4 Indiana

In Indiana you can be charged up to $5,000 if your BAC is 0.15% or more. Drivers can also face up to 60 days in jail or up to one year if your BAC is 0.15% or higher. Your license can be suspended for up to 60 days (or one year with a 0.15% BAC).

#3 Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, a first-time offense could result in a fine up to $5,000, and a minimum jail sentence of up to 30 months. In Massachusetts, a DUI is a misdemeanor and can mean that a first-time offense could leave you with a potential fine between $500 and $5,000 or possibly more than two years in jail.

#2 Washington

In Washington, a first-time DUI can result in a maximum fine of up to $5,000 and even a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail. This is because a first-time DUI is charged as a gross misdemeanor, which can result in a hefty fine or even jail time.

#1 Oregon

The highest maximum fine you can receive for a first-time drunk driving offense in Oregon is $6,250. Drivers could also be sentenced to 48 hours (maximum one year) in jail or complete 80 hours of community service. Drivers could also have their license suspended for one year.

Drivers Beware of Foreign Laws On DUI

Global DUI Laws Vary/ Credit: DiscoverCars.com Global DUI Laws Vary/ Credit: DiscoverCars.com loading...

If you are traveling abroad, be aware of where you could be fined up to $350,000. There are zero tolerance laws in over 40 nations, including the Czech Republic, Pakistan, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Vietnam, and Nepal, where exceeding the legal BAC reading is anything above 0.00%.

In some European countries, including Switzerland, Estonia, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and the UK, fines may be based on income, so high earners can pay stiffer penalties based on a driver's wealth.

And other nations have lower BAC thresholds (0.02%) for younger or less experienced drivers and for those operating a commercial vehicle in some countries.

So if you are traveling abroad and planning on driving while visiting another country, check out this full report from DiscoverCars.com.

