The joke about "going to a fight the other night and a hockey game broke out" is a line made famous by comic Rodney Dangerfield.

But Saturday night everyone at the Wenatchee Wild game versus Kelowna in Town Toyota Center can join in the fight against cancer.

The Wild will host their annual fundraiser "Hockey Fights Cancer" to benefit the EASE Cancer Foundation.

Gretchen Littler with the Wild front office says proceeds from ticket sales, game-worn jersey auctions, and the Chuck-A-Puck promotion will support Cashmere, WA-based EASE educational programs for those fighting cancer.

The organization helps provide innovative educational programs and enhance care services for cancer survivors in NCW.

Town Toyota Center ice surface covered in personal tributes to those stricken with cancer. Credit: EASE Town Toyota Center ice surface covered in personal tributes to those stricken with cancer. Credit: EASE loading...

Littler, a survivor herself, says the WHL hockey club team has raised about $60 thousand for EASE through Hockey Fights Cancer nights.

"Guns N Hoses is one of our larger events as well, but with Hockey Fights Cancer, it deeply affects people, whether they personally have had cancer, lost a very close relative or friend, or just know someone. I don't think there is anyone in the world that, unfortunately, doesn't have a story." Gretchen Littler, Wenatchee Wild Hockey Club

The fundraiser night begins at 5pm Saturday, February 28th when doors open at Town Toyota Center for the 6pm game versus Kelowna