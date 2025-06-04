The Wenatchee Wild enter their third season in the Western Hockey League this year. The club drew over 100,000 to the Town Toyota Center and has announced the 2025-26 season home opener.

The Wild home opener this season is with the Everett Silvertips on Saturday, September 27. The full 2025-26 WHL schedule will be announced the week of June 23.

Wenatchee Wild director of sales and marketing, Gretchen Littler says the club is looking forward to another exciting season.

“We are looking forward to another great year in the Wolves Den with our Wild fans We are excited to share our full theme (night) schedule along with our full schedule release later in the month. We have appreciated your support for the past 17 seasons and we are excited to launch into our 18th season this September!” --Gretchen Littler

The Wild drew a record 103,526 fans to the “Wolves’ Den” last season, with a near-sellout crowd of 4,040 jamming into the building for the team’s final home game in March.

The Wild have announced season tickets and three-game packs are currently on sale for the 2025-26 season. Single-game and group tickets for the September 27th home opener will go on sale soon. To purchase tickets, contact the Wild at 509-888-7825 or stop into the team office at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.