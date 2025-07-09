A former Wenatchee Wild star has re-signed with the NHL's Calgary Flames. Sam Morton was a restricted free agent and made his NHL debut on April 17th, scoring the game-winning goal for the Flames in a victory at Los Angeles.

Wild fans will recall Morton over two-and-a-half seasons for Wenatchee and tallied 110 points. He was part of the clubs that won the BCHL’s Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy as regular-season champions in 2017 and the Fred Page Cup champions in 2018.

When Morton played his first NHL game in April, he became the fourth player from Wenatchee’s Junior “A” era to make it to the National Hockey League and the third over the last four seasons to reach pro hockey's upper echelon.

Morton was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey’s top player last year, earning a nod as the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s Player of the Year with Minnesota State.

Morton was recalled last season by the Flames after playing well with the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers, posting 20 goals and 25 assists in 70 AHL appearances