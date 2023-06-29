TC Ams Dragicevic Drafted in 2nd Round by Seattle Kraken

TC Am drafted by Kraken (Tri City Americans Twitter) TC Am drafted by Kraken (Tri City Americans Twitter) loading...

To say he turned heads was an understatement. Tri-City Americans Defenseman Lukas Dragicevic became the 67th American to be taken in the NHL draft.

D-Man goes to Seattle

Dragicevic, who set a franchise consecutive game-scoring record this last season, went 57th overall in the 2nd round to the Seattle Kraken. He is the first Ams player to be drafted by the newer team.

The 6' 1" 194 lb. defenseman originally began his career as a forward but only a few seasons ago began to learn defense. His offensive background helped him lead the Americans in scoring with 75 points (15 goals and 60 assists), he was the only defenseman in the entire Canadian Hockey League (60 teams including the WHL) who led his team in scoring.

He rapidly began to climb the NHL Scouting lists and also helped Team Canada win Bronze at the World Juniors, scoring 2 goals and 2 assists.

Between October 14th and December 30th, during the 2022-23 season, he scored a point in 27 straight WHL games, an Americans record. He also did not miss a game, suiting up and playing in all 68.

He will join former American Morgan Geekie, who was claimed by the Kraken during their expansion draft from the Carolina Hurricanes.