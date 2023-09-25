WHL Suspends Wenatchee Wild Coach Kevin Constantine

Wenatchee Wild Head Coach Kevin Constantine has been suspended by the Western Hockey League.

The WHL made the announcement of Constantine's suspension on Monday in a press release with little detail. Constantine has been suspended pending an independent investigation into alleged violations of WHL Regulations and Policies.

Constantine was suspended on Sunday after the league says it received a complaint regarding his conduct. During the investigation, Constantine is not permitted to have any contact with any member of the organization, including players, according to the WHL statement.

The Wenatchee Wild hired Constantine in July. There has been no official statement issued by the team as of early Monday evening. The WHL release stated Wenatchee Wild management and the WHL Security Network met with the players to address the situation.

The WHL’s independent Player Advisory Council is conducting an investigation into the allegations. The independent investigation began Sunday when the complaint was received. Upon completion of the investigation, the Player Advisory Council will provide a report to the WHL Commissioner who will then make a determination on any further disciplinary action.

The website SportsNet reported Constantine was suspended for four games and fined $5,000 for what the WHL called "inappropriate" behavior in 2006 while he was the head coach of the Everett Silvertips.

League officials did not disclose the nature of the allegation or any details of the investigation.

The Wild made their WHL debut with a 6-5 win on Friday over Portland and a 3-2 loss on Saturday to the Seattle Thunderbirds at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

Constantine has over 30 years of experience coaching, including the WHL and NHL