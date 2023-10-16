The WHL's Wenatchee Wild front office staffer is camping out at the Town Toyota Center balcony until he raises $4,000 for veterans groups.

It's the fourth year the Wild's Senior Sales & Operations Coordinator David Rayfield has left his wife and kids at home to go campout on the balcony at Town Toyota Center for the veteran's groups.

Rayfield began his campout today and will remain on the balcony until he has sold 1,000 tickets for this season’s Military Appreciation Night. This year’s game is scheduled for Saturday, November 4 against the Victoria Royals.

Tickets in the Wild Zone for Military Appreciation Night are $17, with $4 from each ticket sold during the campout to be split between the Wenatchee Valley Veterans Hall and the Thomas A. Biddle Foundation. Rayfield and the Wild have raised over $10,000 during the Military Appreciation campout during three prior campouts.

“Taking part in the Military Appreciation Campout each year is one of my favorite fundraisers each season. I often get laughed at for doing this stunt, but it is well worth it,” said Rayfield. “For me, it is important that we show support to our local veterans and their families. Camping out on a balcony for a few days is nothing compared to what our vets have been through. I am proud to be able to say after this year’s campout that the Wenatchee Wild will have raised over $14,000 to give back to local veterans’ organizations. I really appreciate the community’s support of the Wenatchee Wild and our veterans.”

Rayfield has spent more than 12 days and 11 nights on the balcony during the previous three campouts. Rayfield is allowed inside for one hour each day, but remains out in the elements for the cause.

Rayfield suggests purchasing tickets for the game and then donate them to local veterans and their families so that they may attend the game on November 4th.

To support Rayfield's fundraising goal and end his campout, tickets may be purchased for Wenatchee’s Military Appreciation Night by calling Rayfield at the Wild ticket office at 509-888-7825 or visit wenatcheewildhockey.com and click on the Military Appreciation link under the Tickets tab.