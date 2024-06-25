The Wenatchee Wild and WHL have released the full 2024-25 Regular Season schedule.

Click Here for your first look at the full slate of 68 games

The highlights of the '24-25 season include a lot of home weekend games.

“This schedule is one of the best we have had!” said Wenatchee Director of Sales & Marketing Gretchen Littler. “We’re looking forward to a combined 31 dates on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and three weekday games! We are excited to bring back some fan favorite themes and introduce Wild Nation to a few new ones this year as well. The Wild office has been busy this summer planning and preparing for our second season in the WHL.”

--Wenatchee will have nearly all of it's 34 home games on weekend dates this season.

--A weeknight game to ring in the New Year against last year's playoff foe Kelowna

--The home opener is Saturday, September 21 against the Seattle Thunderbirds and five of the Wild's first six games will be home dates.

--The first playoff rematch against the Kelowna Rockets is on home ice on Friday, October 18th.

--Wenatchee fans will get to see five Central Division opponents at the Wolves Den for the first time this season.

--The Wild's longest road trip is 7 game swing January 31st through Feb. 11th.

--All Friday home games are slated for 7 p.m. starts, while Sunday games will get underway at 4 p.m. All remaining home games except for New Year’s Eve are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The promotional night schedule will be announced soon but most of the fan-favorites are back this year;

509 Night, presented by Town Toyota, September 21st

“More Cowbell” giveaway presented by Ag Supply, September 27.

Traditional jersey auction nights for Military Appreciation Night, Guns & Hoses, and Hockey Fights Cancer all return this season

Fantastic FAN-ale at the last home game of the season, March 22nd

The team plans to release more details on promotions and single-game ticket availability at a later date.

The '24-25 preseason schedule opens Saturday, September 7 against the Tri-City Americans at Town Toyota Center. and continues with four road games against the U.S. Division rivals in Washington

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2024-25 season, along with single-game tickets for Wenatchee’s home opener September 21 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. For more information, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team’s office at Town Toyota Center