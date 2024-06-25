See the Wenatchee Wild &#8217;24-25 Full WHL Season Schedule Here

See the Wenatchee Wild ’24-25 Full WHL Season Schedule Here

The Wenatchee Wild's 2023-24 home opener (Photo : Wenatchee Wild)

The Wenatchee Wild and WHL have released the full 2024-25 Regular Season schedule.

Click Here for your first look at the full slate of 68 games

The highlights of the '24-25 season include a lot of home weekend games.

“This schedule is one of the best we have had!” said Wenatchee Director of Sales & Marketing Gretchen Littler. “We’re looking forward to a combined 31 dates on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and three weekday games! We are excited to bring back some fan favorite themes and introduce Wild Nation to a few new ones this year as well. The Wild office has been busy this summer planning and preparing for our second season in the WHL.”

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

--Wenatchee will have nearly all of it's 34 home games on weekend dates this season.

--A weeknight game to ring in the New Year against last year's playoff foe Kelowna

--The home opener is Saturday, September 21 against the Seattle Thunderbirds and five of the Wild's first six games will be home dates.

--The first playoff rematch against the Kelowna Rockets is on home ice on Friday, October 18th.

--Wenatchee fans will get to see five Central Division opponents at the Wolves Den for the first time this season.

--The Wild's longest road trip is  7 game swing January 31st through Feb. 11th.

--All Friday home games are slated for 7 p.m. starts, while Sunday games will get underway at 4 p.m. All remaining home games except for New Year’s Eve are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The promotional night schedule will be announced soon but most of the fan-favorites are back this year;

  • 509 Night, presented by Town Toyota, September 21st
  • “More Cowbell” giveaway presented by Ag Supply,  September 27.
  • Traditional jersey auction nights for Military Appreciation Night, Guns & Hoses, and Hockey Fights Cancer all return this season
  • Fantastic FAN-ale at the last home game of the season, March 22nd

The team plans to release more details on promotions and single-game ticket availability at a later date.

The '24-25 preseason schedule opens Saturday, September 7 against the Tri-City Americans at Town Toyota Center. and continues with four road games  against the U.S. Division rivals in Washington

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2024-25 season, along with single-game tickets for Wenatchee’s home opener September 21 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. For more information, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team’s office at Town Toyota Center

Seattle Winter Classic - Kraken vs Golden Knights

 

Filed Under: wenatchee wild
Categories: Articles, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ