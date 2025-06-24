The Wenatchee Wild released the team's full 68 game WHL regular season schedule on Tuesday. NewsRadio 560 KPQ will broadcast Wenatchee Wild Hockey all season long.

Wenatchee Wild 2025-26 Full Season Schedule

The team will open a 34-game home schedule at Town Toyota Center on Saturday, September 27 against the Everett Silvertips.

After two years apart in different leagues, Wenatchee welcomes the Penticton Vees on Sunday, October 5 at Town Toyota Center in the first-ever WHL matchup after meeting frequently as British Columbia Hockey League rivals from 2015 to 2023. The Wild finish October with a five-game homestand, their longest of the season

The schedule has the first of the team’s six home contests with Eastern Conference foes this season, starting with Saskatoon visiting the “Wolves’ Den” on Saturday, November 1. Swift Current will play their first game in Wenatchee on Tuesday, December 2.

The Wlld play in the WHL’s two National Hockey League arenas at Calgary and Edmonton this year. The Wednesday, March 11th game is Edmonton’s annual “Hockey Hooky” promotion and Wenatchee will likely play before 10,000 fans or more on one of the league's most popular promotions.

A home-and-home series with the Spokane Chiefs after the Christmas break marks the end the first half of the Wenatchee schedule, and the regular season winds down with a home-and-home against Everett on March 20th - 21st.

“We are looking forward to the 2025-26 season!” said Wenatchee Wild Director of Sales & Marketing Gretchen Littler. “We are ready to see our hockey family in the Wolves’ Den & kick off the season. We have another great schedule this season with 30 weekend games & only four weekday games at home. We’re looking forward to another season of intensity on the ice, entertainment & community spirit!”

The promotional schedule for the Wild is coming together with fan favorites like the “More Cowbell” giveaway presented by Ag Supply on October 3, against the Victoria Royals

Wild jersey auction nights for Military Appreciation Night, Guns & Hoses, and Hockey Fights Cancer are back this season and more details on Ugly Sweater Night and the annual Teddy Bear Toss will be announced soon.

Season tickets are on sale for the 2025-26 season and single game tickets for Wenatchee’s home opener September 27 against the Everett Silvertips. To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team’s office at Town Toyota Center.