PHOTO: Wenatchee Wild players line up on the ice before the team’s 2023-24 home opener at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. The Wild announced their 2024-25 home opener and season theme Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy: Russ Alman/Wenatchee Wild)

Wenatchee Wild Home Opener in September

The Wenatchee Wild have announced the club will play the home opener of their second season in the WHL on Saturday, September 21st vs. the Seattle Thunderbirds The club has unveiled the theme for the 2025-25 season will be "Power of the Pack"

The full schedule of 31 home dates for Wenatchee Wild hockey is being released at a later date.

The first home game September 21st is "509 Night" designated to celebrate the local business community. The Wild are planning to release the full calendar of promotional dates once the WHL league schedules are finalized.

“I am so excited to be able to announce our home opener against the Seattle Thunderbirds on September 21 to Wild Nation,” said Wenatchee Wild director of sales and marketing Gretchen Littler. “It’s going to be a great kickoff for this upcoming season 2024-25 season! We have this game available now for groups and individual ticket sales. See you all in the Wolves Den in just 3 months!”

The Wild enter their second season of WHL play after 34 regular-season victories and a fourth-place finish in the Western Conference last year and home-ice advantage in the opening round of the WHL playoffs.

The Wild drew 100,000 fans for the first time in the team's 16-year history, averaging over 3,000 fans into the Wolves Den with several sell outs.

The Wild are calling on fans to bring the "Power of the Pack" to Town Toyota Center in the 2024-25 season

The club has individual and single-game group tickets for the home opener and season tickets and three-game packs are currently on sale for the 2024-25 season.

Other ticket packages will be on sale once the announcement of the full regular-season schedule is released.

For more details call the Wenatchee Wild office 509-888-7825 or stop into the team office at Town Toyota Center.

Wenatchee WIld Recruiting Billet Families to Host Players

The Wenatchee Wild organization is looking for families interested in housing a hockey player as they transition away from their parents’ homes for the first time in their young lives. The Wild coaching staff and billet coordinator work closely with host families through the season to make sure everything is going well.

Billet families say players are welcomed in and integrated as a functional part of the family. The experience is rewarding and forges life-long bonds.

For more information and to see FAQ and an application CLICK HERE