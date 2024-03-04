The Wenatchee Wild ran into a hot goaltender Sunday afternoon but still came out of the weekend with one of their season goals, a WHL playoff berth.

Wenatchee lost their Sunday matinee with Moose Jaw 3-0 at Town Toyota Center. The Warriors goaltender Jackson Unger earned the win turning away 35 Wild shots on goal.

Wenatchee defenseman Graham Sward's seven-game point streak ended, while leading Wild scorer Kenta Isogai’s saw his four-game run halted with the loss.

The Wild had learned they had secured a playoff berth Saturday night when the Kelowna Rockets knocked off the Tri-City Americans 4-1 in regulation.

The 2024 WHL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Friday, March 29, 2024, with the continuation of the Conference Playoff format.

Right now, Wenatchee has 66 points but their playoff seeding is still to be determined. Victoria (65), Vancouver (62), Kelowna (60) and Spokane (56) appear to be the clubs likely to claim the remaining four playoff berths. Prince George, Portland and Everett are still battling for the top two seeds in the B.C and U.S. divisions of the Western Conference.

How Does The WHL Playoff Format Work?

The first-place teams in the two Divisions in the Western and Eastern Conference will receive the top two playoff seeds in the first round only based on Regular Season points. The next six Clubs in each Conference, based on Regular Season points, will receive the third to eighth playoff positions.

Clubs advancing to the second round and Conference Championships will be re-seeded each round based on Regular Season points. The two Conference Champions will advance to the WHL Championship Series, with the Club possessing the most Regular Season points receiving home-ice advantage.

All series throughout the 2024 WHL Playoffs will follow a best-of-seven format.

The 2024 WHL Championship Series is scheduled to start on Friday, May 10th.

The winner of the 2024 WHL Championship Series advances to the 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw, Michigan opening up on Friday, May 24th.

Wenatchee will play six of the their final eight regular-season games on the road, starting with Friday’s visit to the Tri-City Americans. The next home dates for the Wild is Friday, March 15th vs. Spokane for 80s Night. The following night, Saturday, March 16th is the Fan-Tastic Fan-Ale Night vs. Portland.

Tickets for all home regular-season games are on sale now at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Wild playoff packages and 2024-25 season tickets are on sale as well.

