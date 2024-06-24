PHOTO: Wenatchee Wild defenseman Landon Young challenges a Tri-City Americans player for the puck in Wenatchee’s home preseason game last September. (Photo courtesy: Russ Alman/Wenatchee Wild)

The Wenatchee Wild announced a five game preseason schedule today to launch the club's second season in the WHL for 2024-25.

Wenatchee will host the annual Kid's Day game at the Wolves Den in Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee on Saturday, September 7th vs. the Tri-City Americans.

The Wild will visit Everett on Sunday, Sep. 8th at 4pm in the Silvertips' annual Preseason Classic at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The Wild will continue their preseason schedule against the U.S. Division with three more games the weekend of Sep. 13 -15th in the Tri-Cities. The host Americans' annual preseason tournament is scheduled at Toyota Arena in Kennewick.

Fri. September 13th Wenatchee vs. Spokane @ 3pm

Sat. September 14th Wenatchee vs. Portland @ 2pm

Sun. September 15th Wenatchee vs. Tri-City @ 2:05pm

Full details and ticket information for the Kids Day contest on September 7 will be announced at a later date.

The Wenatchee Wild have announced the club will play the home opener of the '24-25 WHL season on Saturday, September 21st vs. the Seattle Thunderbirds

The theme for the 2025-25 season will be "Power of the Pack"

The full schedule of 31 home dates for Wenatchee Wild hockey is being released by the WHL on Tuesday, June 25th.

Season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season, along with single-game tickets for Wenatchee’s home opener against the Seattle Thunderbirds. To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team’s office at Town Toyota Center.