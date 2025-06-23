The Wenatchee Wild has announced a slate of five pre-season games for the upcoming 2025-26 WHL schedule. Wild fans can get a first look at the squad before the regular season opener on September 20.

Five of the pre-season games will be rookie games, showcasing the league’s newest top players and young up-and-comers.

2025-26 Wenatchee Wild Pre-season Schedule

Sunday, August 31 at 2 p.m. vs. the Tri-City Americans at Town Toyota Center. The game will highlight 2008, 2009, and 2010 birth-year players, and will be free to attend.

Saturday, September 6 at 6 p.mm vs. the Tri-City Americans at Town Toyota Center. The annual Kids Day contest.

Sunday, September 7th at 4 p.m. at Everett. The annual Everett Silvertips preseason showcase.

Saturday, September 13th at 2:30 p.m. vs. Portland at Toyota Arena in Kennewick. Wenatchee will play its final two preseason games at the annual Tri-City showcase, with games against the Winter Hawks and Americans

Sunday, September 14t at 2 p.m. vs. Tri-City.

Regular Season Details Coming Soon

Full details and ticket information for the Kids Day contest on September 6th will be announced at a later date. The full regular-season schedule for the Wild has been completed and will be announced Tuesday, June 24th.

The Wenatchee Wild's home opener for the regular season is Saturday, September 27th vs. the Everett Silvertips in Town Toyota Center.

Season tickets are on sale for the 2025-26 season, along with single-game tickets for Wenatchee’s home opener. To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 509-888-7825 or stop into the team’s office at Town Toyota Center.