The venerable CBS Radio Network will go silent on Friday, May 22nd, ending a 99-year legacy of news coverage.

CBS executives have cited the changes in how people are getting their news increasingly from social media and the "challenging economic realities", CBS reported.

The CBS Sunday Morning program produced a feature segment on how CBS Radio pioneered news broadcasting, so check out the video below.

Get our free mobile app

There are two programs on the KPQ weekend lineup that are distributed by CBS Radio, and with the network ceasing operations, the Jill On Money show with Jill Schlesinger will no longer air. Happily, Peter Greenberg, host of the Peter Greenberg Worldwide travel program, has decided to self-syndicate, and his popular program on travel consumer news will remain in the KPQ lineup in its regular timeslot from 7pm to 10pm on Saturday evenings.

In keeping with KPQ's Weekend Experts theme, the Jill On Money program will be replaced by "The Pet Show with Warren Eckstein," America's #1 pet expert, author, and broadcaster. Eckstein was the pet expert for the Today Show and LIVE with Regis and Kelly and featured in People, Time, USA Today, New York Times, L.A. Times, Money Magazine, and the Wall Street Journal. Listen to The Pet Show on Sunday mornings, 8am to 10am.

Another new program addition to the Weekend Experts lineup is "Intelligent Medicine with Dr. Ronald Hoffman," the longest-running M.D.-hosted health show on national radio. Dr. Hoffman covers both conventional and alternative medicine, as well as nutrition and exercise. He provides listeners with a balanced and objective look at complex medical topics and a common-sense approach to health issues. He also answers listener questions and discusses topical health issues with expert guests. Tune in for Intelligent Medicine from 10am to 12pm every Sunday.

Legacy Of CBS Radio Network

If you scrolled past the CBS Sunday Morning segment posted above, I suggest you take a few minutes for a history lesson on the storied history of radio news coverage and broadcasting that did not exist until CBS forged it.

Edward R. Murrow (1908 - 1965), American journalist and broadcaster, who contributed to the fall of Senator McCarthy. (Photo by Erich Auerbach/Getty Images) Edward R. Murrow (1908 - 1965), American journalist and broadcaster, who contributed to the fall of Senator McCarthy. (Photo by Erich Auerbach/Getty Images) loading...

Those of a certain age will appreciate a different time: before cable, before social media, before talk shows, and before the advent of podcasters and digital media influencers of questionable authority.