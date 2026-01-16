The Hansen Road overpass on I-90 in Moses Lake will close after a recent inspection raised concerns about deterioration of the bridge.

Why the Overpass Is Closing

Washington State Department of Transportation said the overpass will close at 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. DOT said that closing the overpass is necessary for public safety, including preventing debris from falling onto the interstate below.

On Monday, Jan. 19, DOT inspectors will assess the full extent of the damage and identify next steps for repair. Additional work is needed to confirm chloride contamination and the extent of rebar damage before a repair plan can be made.

How Drivers Can Detour Around the Closure

Drivers traveling eastbound on I-90 will still be able to access the south side of I-90 by taking the Exit 174 ramp, but westbound traffic will need to use Exit 169 Hiawatha Valley Road and turn around to access via eastbound I-90.

There is currently no estimated time for repairs or reopening. The DOT said it will provide additional information and updates as they develop, but in the meantime, you can check the real-time travel map for current travel conditions and sign up for email updates and alerts.

Governor Ferguson recently proposed $2.1 billion in transportation infrastructure investments for preservation and maintenance of roads and bridges across the state without raising taxes.