An increase in public drug use in Wenatchee triggered a cooperative effort to bring resources and treatment to those who need it.

Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces

Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Brian Chance said Wenatchee P.D. partnered with the East Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, and other local service providers to address growing concerns within the community regarding "brazen and highly visible use of illicit drugs in public."

In response, officers conducted three separate operations over the past four months, focusing on the area around Locomotive Park in Wenatchee. During the operations, officers made 23 arrests for drug and trespassing-related offenses.

Police heavily emphasized providing services and resources to those contacted. Many suffered from Substance Use Disorder (SUD). Approximately 10 percent of Washington State residents over the age of 12 report having SUD.

Community Partners Provide On-Site Help

Staff from both "Cafe" and Catholic Family Charities visited with contacts, with support from law enforcement, to provide resources, including mental health and housing assistance. If the person refused services, officers provided the information for later use.

Capt. Chance said, as a result of the contacts, two people chose to go to rehab. Operations will continue in the coming months.