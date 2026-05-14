A 40-year-old Wenatchee murder case has been solved after investigators used modern DNA testing to identify bodily fluid recovered from the victim's clothing.

Details of the Case

The Wenatchee Police Department said Henry Leland, who died in 2007, was responsible for the killing of Carol Traicoff, who was 35-years-old at the time.

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Sergeant Joe Eaton said Traicoff and Leland both lived transient lifestyles in Wenatchee. Sgt. Eaton said the Stanley Center was known at the time as a gathering place for members of Wenatchee’s transient community.

Sgt. Eaton said Traicoff was found dead with blunt force trauma, and investigators believe that the killing was sexually motivated.

How DNA Technology Reopened the Investigation

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Sgt. Eaton credits the advancement in DNA forensics for solving the case.

"It's incredible and the fact that we still had that as a cold case and not a closed case and being able to go back into our property and evidence room and pull out all those items of evidence from 38, 39, 40 years ago and get a positive hit is pretty incredible," Sgt. Eaton said.

At the time of the killing, detectives pursued all available investigative leads; however, they were unable to identify a suspect with certainty. Investigators processed the crime scene and submitted evidence to the FBI for forensic analysis, and canvassed the surrounding area for witnesses and additional information.

Sgt. Eaton said police did not identify Leland as a potential suspect at the time, and he was never interviewed. He died in Kamloops, British Columbia, in December 2007. Sgt. Eaton did not know the cause of death, but said he was found outside in the snow.

How Investigators Confirmed Henry Leland’s Identity

Over the two years following Traicoff's death, investigators pursued numerous leads, conducted multiple interviews, and administered several polygraph examinations, but were unable to identify a suspect. Numerous officers and detectives have reviewed the case over the years, but found little to no new information and did not make any arrests.

That is, until January 2023. Now-retired Detective Sergeant Ryan Weatherman began reviewing the case and identified opportunities for further investigation with the help of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.

They submitted further evidence with improved modern testing; these tests identified the DNA from a male. Sgt. Weatherman worked with the Washington State Attorney General's Office to help locate funding for further testing.

In July 2024, Wenatchee police submitted the DNA to Ortham, an American corporation specializing in forensic genetic genealogy, for further testing. In December, investigators received results identifying a possible family lineage connected to the United States and Canada. The DNA results were submitted to Canada for comparison.

40 Years Later, Answers for Carol Traicoff’s Family

On Feb. 24, 2025, the WSP Crime Lab identified Henry Leland of Kamloops, British Columbia, as the likely suspect.

Detective Brian Hewitt contacted Leland's sister, who is the only known living biological relative. Police contacted her in Gold Bar, Washington, and confirmed Leland's identity through DNA comparison of his sister.

Sgt. Eaton said Leland’s sister was cooperative and told investigators she was not surprised police suspected her brother because of his aggressive behavior.

There is no evidence to suggest another suspect.

Wenatchee Police Department thanks all the prior investigators for their work, as well as the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Washington Attorney General's Office, and all other assisting agencies.

In addition, the police department thanks Traicoff's family for not giving up and remaining determined to find Traicoff's killer. She would have been 75 years old.