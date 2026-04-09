Two young children from Wenatchee are safe after authorities say they were taken out of the area following an ongoing child welfare investigation.

Children Reported Missing After DCYF Investigation

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According to the Wenatchee Police Department, the case began earlier this year when the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) opened an investigation into a local family in February 2026.

The two children, 3-year-olds Kanyen and Kashton Butler-Vaughn, had been last seen in Renton on April 4.

Court Order Issued for Emergency Custody

Investigators say concerns grew after the children's parents, Kenny Vaughan and Tara Butler, failed to follow through on their commitments with DCYF and avoided contact with caseworkers. DCYF then petitioned the court for emergency custody, and a judge approved an order on April 7 to temporarily remove the children from the home.

By that point, authorities believed the family had left the Wenatchee area and may have been heading to western Washington.

Endangered Missing Alert Issued Statewide

By the evening hours of April 7, the children were officially entered as missing and an Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued statewide.

The alert quickly paid off.

Police in Kalama were notified, and an officer ran the license plated tied to the case. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the family just before 10 p.m.

Both children were found safe and taken into protective custody without incident with help from local child protective services.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Authorities say the case remains under investigation, with coordination between DCYF and the Wenatchee Police Department.

No additional details have been released.

Officials credited multiple agencies, including Washington State Patrol and law enforcement in southwest Washington, for helping locate the children.