Wenatchee police responded to a shooting on Fuller Street Monday afternoon.

What Officials Say Happened

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Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Brian Chance said it happened at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Fuller Street when a 19-year-old Malaga man fired a pistol into the air once.

Police closed off Stevens Street between Linwood Avenue and Monroe Street while they processed the crime scene.

No one was struck, and no injuries were reported.

Mental Health Crisis, Suspect Treated at Local Hospital

Police say the man experienced a mental health crisis. Chance said that the man is being treated locally and making sure he is mentally well is a top priority.

Chance added that the man was cooperative with police when they arrived.

Charges Are Pending

Chance said the incident remains under investigation, and there is a possibility for charges ranging from gross misdemeanors to felonies to be filed against the man, but that will not happen until after he is released from the hospital.

Police collected evidence at the scene that linked the gun to the shooting.