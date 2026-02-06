A missing woman from Wenatchee has been found safe.

READ MORE: Wenatchee Families Raise Awareness For Missing Persons Day

Wenatchee Detective Sgt. Joe Eaton told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that 56-year-old Felita Prince had been receiving treatment in Yakima.

Wenatchee Police Department issued an alert Wednesday that Prince missed an appointment with her case manager and had not been seen since the middle of January 2026.

Get our free mobile app

She reportedly had been missing group events, which is not normal for her.

Police said Prince is a former transient and has received consistent assistance from her case manager and other local services.

Sgt. Eaton said Wenatchee Police Department is glad Prince has been found safe.