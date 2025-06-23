A Wenatchee man is in jail for attempted murder stemming from a shooting Saturday evening.

Get our free mobile app

Wenatchee Police Department Chief Edgar Reinfeld said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of 9th and Mission Street. They found a man with, "significant" gunshot wounds. He went to Confluence Health before an airlift took him to Harborview Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect, 21-year-old Addeiel Ricardo Aparicio, remained on the scene. Reinfeld said approximately nine witnesses saw the shooting. Officers arrested him without incident and booked him in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. He faces a charge of second-degree attempted murder.

Reinfeld asks the public and any local businesses in the area to check their security footage to see if their cameras caught the incident. He says anyone with information should contact Wenatchee Police Department Detective Cornellio and reference case number 25W09852.