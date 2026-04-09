A Yakima man is in jail after police say a 100-mile-per-hour drive on Interstate 82 escalated into a confrontation where he attempted to use a Taser on an officer.

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High-Speed Driving Incident on Interstate 82

According to the Ellensburg Daily Record, an officer with the Yakima Police Department attempted to stop 68-year-old Andrew Eglin on Interstate 82 after he drove past a police vehicle at more than 100 miles per hour.

Officer Ends Pursuit Due to Safety Concerns

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Eglin reportedly continued driving recklessly on the freeway, swerving across multiple lanes. The officer broke off the pursuit due to the danger posed to other drivers. Police later observed Eglin’s vehicle broken down on the side of the highway and approached him.

Police Say Suspect Attempted to Use Taser

Eglin allegedly pulled out a Taser, activated it, and tried to use it on an officer.

Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to assist and told Eglin to exit the vehicle. He reportedly raised his hands and flipped off the officers.

Officers eventually subdued Eglin before taking him into custody.

Charges Filed and Bail Set at $100,000

He faces charges of reckless driving, assault, and resisting arrest, with bail set at $100,000.