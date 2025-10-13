A Grand Coulee man is in jail after allegedly communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said deputies had probable cause to arrest 42-year-old Ross Ashenfelter, a fourth-grade teacher at Lake Roosevelt Elementary School, as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Washington Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Detectives arrested Ashenfelter just before noon Monday at the school.

“Protecting children has long been a top priority for law enforcement in our community, and we will continue to use our abilities and resources to pursue anyone who would harm kids, wherever and whoever they are,” said Sheriff Clay Myers.

Authorities took Ashenfelter to the Kittitas County Jail. The Grand Coulee Dam School District is aware of the incident and communicating with law enforcement.