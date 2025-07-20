East Wenatchee police conducted an excavation of a property hoping to find answers in a murder case gone cold from the 1990s.

Get our free mobile app

What Prompted the Crawl Space Search

Detective Sergeant Ben Fauconnier said a woman told police about possible human remains in the crawl space of her childhood home and provided detectives information about multiple homicides across several states. The woman also said the suspect faked their death in a plane crash in Alaska.

The woman believed the original remains had been relocated from their original site in the mid 1990s to a location underneath her residence.

Friday, detectives utilized two K9 units. One of them detected signs of a body, while the other did not. Due to the first hit, authorities decided to perform an excavation by hand. A Washington State Patrol Crime Lab team assisted, but investigators did not find human remains.

No Remains Found, But Case Not Closed

Police returned the following day, but K9s did not indicate they picked up on a body.

East Wenatchee Police Department said they have been investigating this case for several years, but the examination of the property is over. The broader investigation continues.