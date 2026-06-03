Police in Wenatchee chased down a man wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant Tuesday afternoon.

Officers Respond to DOC Warrant Call

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Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Brian Chance said that it started around 3:30 p.m. on Wenatchee Avenue near Thurston Street as officers responded to a DOC call to find 33-year-old Elizio Guizar-Garcia of East Wenatchee.

Suspect Flees During Initial Contact

When officers first approached Guizar-Garcia, he reportedly reached toward his left hip, ignored officers' commands to show his hands and fled.

Capt. Chance said Guizar-Garcia wound his way through nearby streets before police tracked him to the area of First Street and Columbia Street, where they used less-lethal rounds to subdue him. The item officers saw when they first made contact turned out to be a large machete.

Police Discover Machete During Arrest

Police arrested him for first-degree escape, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Guizar-Garcia was wanted for an assault-related warrant out of Clallam County.

East Wenatchee Police Department and Chelan County Sheriff's deputies responded to assist.