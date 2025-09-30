Firefighters battled a 4,000-gallon diesel storage tank fire Monday afternoon.

Grant County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Adams Road South.

Grant County Fire District #3 fully extinguished the flames by 2:15 p.m. using firefighting foam. Aside from the home on the farmsite, there were no other homes nearby and no risk to the public.

No structures were damaged, and there were no injuries reported.