Police in Grant County arrested a man for allegedly stealing two pieces of construction equipment.

How the Equipment Was Reported Stolen

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The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call of a stolen excavator and its attachments from a construction site near the Grant County International Airport on Wednesday.

GPS Tracking Leads Deputies to Location

Police followed the excavator's GPS tracker to the 4600 block of State Route 28 West in rural Soap Lake and found it parked in plain sight. Deputies also found an asphalt roller that had been reportedly stolen from the same construction site.

Arrest and Charges Filed

Investigators arrested 48-year-old Jesus Salcedo Alvarez and booked him in the Grant County Jail for theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Value of the Stolen Equipment

Police say the excavator is valued at $100,000 and the asphalt roller is worth around $12,000.