Pangborn Memorial Airport will remain open, and there is no indication of any closure.

That's the message from the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, which owns and operates Pangborn Memorial Airport.

Why Closure Rumors Started

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This affirmation comes in response to speculation that the airport may close due to the partial government shutdown involving the Department of Homeland Security, which operates the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Agents for TSA have been working without paychecks during the partial shutdown, which started Feb. 14.

What Officials Are Saying Now

"Pangborn Memorial Airport is a vital transportation link for North Central Washington," said Director of Airports Trent Moyers. "We are actively monitoring the situation and staying closely coordinated with our federal partners. At this time, there is no basis to suggest that airport operations are in jeopardy."

Moyers said airport leadership remains in daily communication with the TSA, and at no point has TSA indicated that screening operations at Pangborn are expected to cease. Commercial air service continues to operate as scheduled.

Impact of the TSA Situation

However, travelers should take a precaution to arrive at the airport up to two hours prior to departure for international flights, and 90 minutes prior to departure for domestic travel.

What Travelers Should Know

The Port also clarified that, even if the airport stopped TSA screening, the airport would remain open and operational, as it supports a wide range of aviation services beyond commercial passenger travel.

This includes general aviation, air freight, medical evacuation flights, and other essential operations that would continue uninterrupted.

Clarification on Previous Reporting

The response from Pangborn Memorial Airport follows an article published by a Townsquare Media outlet that speculated the airport may close due to a lack of funding.

The original report was published after a national story from Reuters, suggesting that many small airports are struggling. The staff member extrapolated that report to localize a national story, including Pangborn Memorial Airport.

The original story has been amended.