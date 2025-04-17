Pangborn Memorial Airport Rehab Costs to Exceed $20 Million

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority expects to spend more money to renovate Pangborn Memorial Airport than initially thought after seeking bids in February.

Get our free mobile app

The Authority sent a grant application for just over $17.1 million to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but added an additional $1.6 million earlier this mnth to make the total just over $20.1 million including a five percent contingency.

Ardurra will survey the runway to help decide whether to reconstruct the runway.

Commissioners ok'd the survey for $400,000. In June 2024, commissioners decided to rehab the runway because of higher costs. The FAA agreed on the work in July.

The commissioners awarded Selland Construction in March of this year to rehab the runway.

Construction is expected to start in July and finish in May 2026 and will close in September for about a month for rehab.

Ardurra says they will need to mill about 170,000 square yards of existing runway pavement about 4-6 inches deep and replace it with new asphalt, improve infield drainage, and update the airfield lighting vault.

Other improvements include construction of a blast pad on Runway 30, construction of snow plowing pads around existing guidance signs.