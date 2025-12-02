Port of Chelan County Commissioners postpone the planned vote on the proposed Malaga Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District.

Public Testimony Prompts Delay

District 1 Port of Chelan County Commissioner Donn Etherington said they reviewed the public testimony provided during the four public meetings and want to make a sound decision.

"At this time, we do not have a date set for the rescheduled vote, but it could be as early as our next Commission meeting, which is December 23, 2025. We will notify the public through our channels when the vote is rescheduled,” Etherington said.

What the Malaga TIF Would Cover

The proposed TIF, which is the designated area where the future increase in property tax revenue generated by future growth funds the Port's projects, would encompass over 3,300 acres in Malaga. This would include Microsoft's data centers, the old Alcoa plant, and the site of Helion Energy's proposed fusion power plant.

County Leaders Strongly Oppose the TIF

Chelan County Commissioners have adamantly opposed the TIF. They claim the TIF would divert $50.3 million in tax revenues over 25 years from the County alone. The County imposed a moratorium, which a Douglas County judge blocked in November. The County also offered $37.5 million to the Port to drop the TIF. The Port refused the offer.

Impact on Fire Services and Libraries

The County is not the only impacted entity - Wenatchee Valley Fire Department and NCW Libraries would both take hits if the TIF is implemented.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department recently denied an offer from the Port that would have provided the department with $135,000 annually from 2029 to 2031, contingent upon the department maximizing its potential tax revenue.

This move would have increased financial strain on the public. Fire Chief Brian Brett has warned of potential staffing shortages at the Malaga station if the TIF is implemented as is.

Debate Over Economic Growth in Malaga

The Port claims the TIF is necessary to enhance future growth in Malaga. The Port's public meetings reportedly drew hundreds of citizens voicing concerns about the Port's TIF.