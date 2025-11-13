Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority is hosting a community meeting to brief the public on its proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District for Chelan County.

Why the Port Is Pursuing a TIF District

As part of the TIF formation process, three public briefings are required. The Port said these will provide an opportunity to learn more about the proposed district. The Port hopes the community meeting will encourage open dialogue and transparency.

County Says TIF Could Threaten Essential Services

Meanwhile, Chelan County, which has been fighting the TIF, claims it would lose over $100 million over 25 years if the TIF is successfully implemented. The Port has not reached out to the county, asking how it could minimize impacts to the public.

Fire Department Raises Separate Concerns

Earlier this week, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department issued a letter stating it supports the TIF, but does not support the Port of Chelan establishing a TIF in already established areas, such as where Microsoft holds its data centers.

"Our essential, state-mandated services would be impacted by this TIF. That's law enforcement, roads, the jail, veterans services, juvenile detention, roads, elections, emergency management, the coroner, and so much more," the County said on social media. "We believe our essential services are more important than speculative development in an area that is already attracting big business."

Public Meetings and Key Dates

The County urged the public to attend the meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 17, at Mission View Elementary School.

The Public Briefings will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24, and Tuesday, Nov. 25 at Confluence Technology Center, or via Zoom.