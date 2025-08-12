There's a new terminal at the Pangborn Memorial Airport.

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is celebrating with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re incredibly proud to deliver a facility that reflects the quality of service and activity we see every day in our general aviation community,” said Colby Goodrich, FBO Manager at Pangborn Memorial Airport. “This terminal enhances the experience for our users and ensures we are equipped to support continued growth in aviation activity that benefits the entire region.”

Enhancing Regional Aviation

The Port said a new General Aviation Terminal represents an investment in new infrastructure, helping it play a role in the regional economy, including business travel, agriculture, emergency response, medical transport, flight training, and tourism.

Following the ribbon cutting, guests can enjoy refreshments, tour the new terminal, and meet stakeholders.

Flying Legends of Victory Tour

Guests can also view the commemorative Air Force B-17 and B-25 staged at the airport as part of the "Flying Legends of Victory Tour." The bombers are fully restored planes from World War II. The B-17 is among only three still flying, while the B-25 is one of just 34 still flying. They are available for ground tours and rides during their Wenatchee stop from August 26-31.

The ribbon-cutting is 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 27 at 3764 Airport Way in East Wenatchee.