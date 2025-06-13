A plane crashed at Pangborn Memorial Airport Friday afternoon.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett says crews responded to a report of a plane crash at approximately 2:07 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

They arrived to find a cessna with two adults and two children on board. They safely evacuated and did not have injuries. The plane did not catch on fire and it did not appear fuel leaked out of the aircraft.

A photo of a cessna airplane on a runway after a crash. No significant damage other than the landing gear on its right side (your left). Credit: Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett loading...

Brett says it appears the plane's right-side landing gear failed in the process of landing.

The runway reportedly did not sustain damage.

This is a developing story and may be updated with new information.